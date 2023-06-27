What will Jana Kramer and Allan Russell name their little one? Find out as couple announces baby's gender

Jana Kramer, the country music singer, and actress, excitedly revealed the gender of her third baby with fiancé Allan Russell. During an episode of her Whine Down podcast, she joyfully announced, "We are having a boy!"

Kramer went on to share the heartwarming story of how she discovered the baby's gender and the surprise she planned for Russell. To involve her children from a previous marriage, 7-year-old Jolie and 4-year-old Jace, she organized a confetti reveal. Initially hoping for a girl, Kramer expressed her happiness about her growing family and the bond her son and the new baby will share as brothers.

Name of the new-born?

When asked about potential names for their baby boy, Jana Kramer shared that they are still in the process of deciding. One name they considered was Jagger, but Kramer felt it might be more suitable for a child than an adult. Another option they explored was Jacks, a shortened version of Jackson, but the combination of Jack Russell with her fiancé's last name seemed a bit amusing.

Currently, they have an R name in mind, which they have been calling the baby for a week. Although Kramer didn't disclose the chosen name just yet, she expressed that it feels strong and is likely to be the final decision.

ALSO READ: Jana Kramer is expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell; Says ‘It’s all a blessing’

A happy ending!

The country singer shared her journey of joy and surprise as she didn't think she would be able to conceive again due to past miscarriages. The pregnancy has brought immense happiness to her life. Her due date is in December, close to her 40th birthday. Russell's support has been touching, with a note expressing that she deserves a happy ending. This unexpected blessing has filled Kramer's heart with joy and gratitude, marking a special chapter in her and Russell's lives.

Jana Kramer confirmed that she and Allan Russell were expecting their baby before their engagement in May. Despite a short time together, Kramer knew they were meant to be. This will be Kramer's fourth marriage following her divorce from Mike Caussin in 2021. Russell has a 16-year-old son and a 24-year-old stepdaughter from his previous marriage in the U.K.

ALSO READ: Jana Kramer reveals discussing surrogacy with Allan Russell as she couldn't 'go through another miscarriage'