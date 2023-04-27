What will Kim Kardashian wear to the 2023 MET Gala? Her latest Instagram post has a hint

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she will be attending the 2023 MET Gala next week.

The reality show star took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures and videos from her time in Paris. She also left a big hint regarding what she will be wearing in the upcoming fashion event. Do you have any guesses?

Kim Kardashian shares a sneak peek into her MET Gala look

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram space and dropped a slideshow of pictures and videos. In the first picture, the 42-year-old SKKN founder can be seen lying down on a lavish hotel bed. She wore her long, wavy tresses down as she donned a black leather dress with thigh-high high-heeled boots. On her side, we can also see a fluffy white and grey cat.

In another picture, she was seen leaning over the side of her bed and making a kissy face to the cat. In the next picture, the KPWTK star was seen glancing at a wall full of fashion sketches. In the next snapshot, Kim K was seen ascending a flight of stairs.

In another photograph, Kim can be seen standing next to a person, with the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s portrait behind them. They can be seen looking at a few sketches spread across the table, which possibly might be from Lagerfeld. She also posed in front of the fashion icon’s picture. The next two slides featured the cat again as Kim was seen hanging out with him at the hotel bed.

Sharing these pictures, Kim captioned the post, “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Looks like the billionaire might turn up at the MET Gala in an ensemble inspired or designed by Lagerfeld.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian’s post

Earlier, it was reported that Kim Kardashian has not been invited to the MET Gala this year. So, as soon as she shared the pictures, fans were curious to know if she will be attending the event after all. One fan wrote, “Wait I thought the Kardashians weren’t invited lol (laughing emoji)”. A second fan asked, “for the met????” Yet another follower’s comment read, “She said “who ain’t invited”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I chose to put myself first for once' Kim Kardashian opened up about SKIMS at the TIME 100 Summit