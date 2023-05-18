What will Selena Gomez explore in her two new food-related TV shows? Details here

Who is not a fan of Selena Gomez? She is said to be a multi-faceted star who will charm you down with her songs, bring glamor to the screen, and at the same time is an entrepreneur as she makes an impact with her cosmetic brand, ‘Rare Beauty’. Gomez made headlines last month for her secret romance with Zayn Malik, and now the beauty mogul has landed two new shows on Food Network as a host.

Selena Gomez bags two new shows

When she presented ‘Selena + Chef’ on HBO Max, the 30-year-old actress got an Emmy nomination. She will now be showcasing her culinary skills when she hosts two new shows for the Food Network. The first series is scheduled to premiere later this year and the second series will follow in 2024.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the celebrity is working on two shows for the Food Channel. First up, a "celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays," which will air later in 2023.

Details about Selena Gomez’ second shows

The second season, which will debut in 2024, will include her meeting some of the best chefs in the nation.Going by reports, Gomez will visit the kitchens of top chefs in an effort to prepare their most popular meals. Both initiatives will be made by Sony Pictures Television and July Moon Productions for the Food Network.

Speaking about Selena's influence, Kathleen Finch, chairperson and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks, asserts that the singer will surely make this next season one to celebrate by opening close to 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming. Holiday viewing on the Food Network averages roughly 60 million P2+ viewers, according to her.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time when Gomez will be a part of a cooking-related show. Previously, when her HBO Max series ‘Selena + Chef’ premiered, the singer was seen working in the kitchen. In the four-season series, Selena learned new recipes, improved her culinary techniques with the assistance of expert chefs. She also shared strategies for dealing with kitchen disasters.

Selena + Chef is likely to happen any sooner?

It's uncertain what will happen to ‘Selena + Chef’ in light of the star's recent appearance on the Food Network. The show Selena + Chef has so far had four outings since its debut in 2020. It is still unknown whether the singer will record another season.

The rare beauty founder acknowledged that she was a "disaster" in the kitchen before being given the opportunity to host her own cooking series after the success of the culinary-themed show.

