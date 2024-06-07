What Would Evangeline Lilly's Retirement Mean For The Wasp's Future In The MCU? Explored

Have you ever wondered what happens to your favorite superhero when the actor who plays them decides to retire? Yes, you got that right, we are talking about Evangeline Lilly. Lilly is known for her role as The Wasp in the Ant-Man, and recently she announced her retirement from acting.

Her decision to retire from acting has left fans curious about the future of her character. Let’s explore what Evangeline Lilly’s retirement means for the fate of Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Wasp’s uncertain future

The Wasp, along with Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne, has been a fan-favorite character in the MCU. Evangeline Lilly’s decision to step away from acting came as a shock to many. With her portrayal of Hope Van Dyne, aka Wasp, Lilly became a huge part of MCU. She debuted in Ant-Man in 2015.

What can be the potential scenarios for The Wasp’s future?

Throughout her tenure in the MCU, Wasp played a crucial role alongside Ant-Man highlighting her skills as a superhero. Lilly’s retirement raises questions about whether Wasp will continue to grace the screens in future MCU films or not. Will Marvel Studios choose to recast the role or retire the character along with Lilly? Let’s have a look at the possibilities.

One possibility is that Marvel Studios could keep The Wasp character alive in the MCU with a new actor replacing Lilly. This could involve a storyline where a successor inherits the role or adopts the superhero’s persona independently. Or alternatively, The Wasp could be written out of future MCU movies, leaving her fate unresolved.

Lilly announced her retirement on Instagram

Evangeline Lilly made announced her retirement through an Instagram post. She shared a video from 2006 discussing her aspirations for her career. Though in the caption she expressed gratitude but revealed her desire to step away from the spotlight for the time being.

She wrote, “I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.” She even mentioned the possibility of returning to Hollywood one day, but for now, she has retired.

Lilly’s popular projects

Apart from her role in Ant-Man, Lily is also known for her performances in other significant projects. She starred in the popular TV show Lost which upgraded her career. Lilly also appeared in The Hobbit series. And besides acting she is focused on her family and has ventured into writing children’s books.

She has written a children’s book series called The Squickerwonkers: The first book. It is about a girl named Selma who meets a group of mischievous people called the Squickerwonkers. Though Lilly didn’t say she’d return to acting, her retirement signals a big change. It shows that her priorities have changed now, she wants to concentrate on her family and writing.

