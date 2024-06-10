What Would Liam Gallagher Do If Noel Turned Up At One Of His Gigs? Oasis Alum Has THIS To Say

Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel are just like any other sibling duo. The two were a part of the famous rock band Oasis from 1991 until the disbanding in 2009. Liam is currently busy performing at the Definitely Maybe 30th-anniversary tour dates. And, during the same, the star was asked what his interaction would be if his little brother showed up to his show.

The English singer-songwriter had a witty reply to the fan’s inquiry. Here’s what he said about the hypothetical scenario of Noel joining him on stage.

Liam Gallagher talks about his brother Noel joining him on stage

Liam Gallagher is currently performing at the Definitely Maybe 30th-anniversary tour dates. The shows have consisted of the star playing Oasis’ debut album and B-sides. Liam’s interaction with a fan on X revealed what he would do if his younger brother Noel joined him on stage in one of the shows.

A fan posted, “LG, what would you do if Noel turned up at one of your gigs. Would you invite him up on stage?” The star replied, “We have a little cresh backstage for the little people ball pool and coloring books and stuffs he could hang out there until we have finished.”

The fans in the comments section of the post found the singer’s reply hilarious. “that is a precious answer,” one wrote. Another chimed in, “I can’t even with you, lol! But I love it! Hilarity!”

Liam Gallagher dedicates a song to Noel

Liam won fans over with a ritual he has started on tour. The singer has repeatedly dedicated Half The World Away to his “little brother” throughout the tour. At the show in Cardiff, he even made a joke before beginning the song.

Once Liam was done dedicating the song to Noel, he called his sibling out for being “playing hard to get.” He then added that that was right.

Liam’s dedication did not end there. The singer recalled to the fans how Noel was spotted at a “posh” chocolate shop buying chocolates. He added, "One of those Thorntons... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?"

