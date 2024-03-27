'What You Sow, You Shall Reap': Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Sean Diddy Combs' Homes Being Raided Amid Lawsuits

Recently, news surfaced that federal agents raided the properties of Sean "Diddy" Combs amid allegations of sex trafficking in ongoing lawsuits. The raids, conducted by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from multiple agencies, included a visit to Combs' Los Angeles home, where helicopters hovered overhead. Footage showed Combs' sons, Justin and Christian 'King' Combs, in handcuffs outside their Beverly Hills residence. Now, Aubrey O'Day, formerly of Danity Kane, has broken her silence on the raids, sharing her perspective on the situation involving her former record label boss, Diddy.

Aubrey O’Day reacts to Diddy’s homes being raided

Aubrey O'Day, formerly of Danity Kane, has voiced her thoughts following federal agents' raids on the homes of her former record label boss, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Amidst a flurry of ongoing sexual assault lawsuits against the rapper, O'Day shared a headline about the raids on Combs' residences to her Instagram Story on Monday.

In her post, she wrote, "What you sow, you shall reap." O'Day gained prominence as a member of Danity Kane, a girl group formed by Combs on MTV's Making the Band. In her story, she added, “I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured," continued the 40-year-old star, and later shared a video of Tupac Shakur dancing, "There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late.'"

O'Day also responded to reports of Combs' private jet departing from California for Antigua during the home raid, which occurred amidst sex trafficking allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Respectfully, I've been telling y'all this for 2 decades and did anyone listen? No," as she then shared various clips from Making the Band which featured herself and Combs navigating disagreements.

In recent months, Combs has faced a barrage of allegations, with five individuals separately accusing him of sexual assault and related misconduct through lawsuits.

Last month, his former producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit in New York federal court, alleging that Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him over more than a year, seeking $30 million in damages. In December 2023, a lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe accusing Combs of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and gang rape. A month earlier, Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court alleging sexual assault against Combs.

Additionally, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November, alleging rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence. However, they reached a settlement the following day. In response to these allegations, Combs issued a blanket denial through a statement to People in December. Following Ventura's lawsuit, O'Day expressed "full support" for the Me & U artist in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.

She said, “I am in full support of Cassie. It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!”

What is Danity Kane?

Danity Kane, originally comprising O'Day, Aundria Fimbres, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Shannon Bex, and Dawn Richard, was formed during the third iteration of Making the Band in 2005. The group later signed with Bad Boy Records. Despite achieving success with hit singles like Show Stopper and Damaged, Danity Kane only released two albums before tension between the women and music mogul Combs led to O'Day and Woodgett's removal from the lineup in 2008.

Following their departure and the group's dissolution, Danity Kane left Bad Boy Records the following year. Since then, they have reunited on several occasions without Combs' involvement.

