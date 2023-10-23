'Whatever. I’ll literally do anything': The time a contestant sang Ariana Grande's song in front of her on the Voice; Find out how the singer responded

Ariana Grande, the pop sensation known for her incredible vocal range and chart-topping hits, embarked on a unique journey as a coach on The Voice. Her arrival brought a fresh perspective and mentorship to the show, as she shared her wealth of experience in the music industry. Grande's ability to guide contestants in harnessing their vocal talents and stage presence has made her a standout coach, adding a new dimension of artistry to the popular reality competition.

The Voice contestant performs Ariana Grande’s POV

During an episode of a reality singing competition, The Voice , a 23-year-old Georgia native named Gymani took the courage to add her mind and soul to Grande’s POV song during the second night of Blind Auditions. Despite knowing the risks involved in singing a song by one of the coaches, knowing that such choices can often be challenging and potentially face criticism, she heads on to sing the song in front of Grande and receives an unexpected reaction from the singer.

Gymani said, “Singing this song in front of Ariana Grande is huge. I have very big shoes to fill. I’m going to put that funk, that soul, that R&B on it."

Ariana Grande lauded The Voice contestant

During the night, Gymani took the bold step of singing the coach's (Ariana Grande) song, resulting in an instant chair turn from Grande and all the other coaches, making it the only four-chair turn of the night. Grande lauded her saying, “That's your song now. Take it," as she had an out-of-body experience and admitted, "I don't remember where I am or what's happening right now." She added, "For the rest of my life, I'm going to be like, 'Oh, I'm covering Gymani's song.'"

Grande continued, “I am honored that you sang my song and I would be so honored to have you on my team. I would do anything. Whatever. I’ll literally do anything."

However, Gymani selected Clarkson as her coach instead of Grande, a shocking decision for Clarkson herself.

