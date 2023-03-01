'Whatever it takes': Jeremy Renner back on track two months after accident; shares exercise video

Jeremy Renner recently shared a workout video of himself on his Instagram story as he was pedaling a stationary bike with one leg while using the strap-like tool for his assistance. He captioned the Instagram video as ‘Whatever it takes’.

This video clip comes two months after Jeremy Renner suffered from a fatal accident two months ago. Here is all you need to know about Renner’s recovery after the snow plow accident.

Jeremy Renner on his track to recovery

Jeremy Renner recently took to social media to share about his road to recovery after the fatal snow plow accident two months earlier. The actor shared the video clip where he was seen working out with the aid of an assistance tool. In the next slide, he also shared a photo of the book The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo indicating that he is also working on his mental recovery.

Two months earlier, Jeremy Renner was using his snowplow outside of Nevada so that his nephew could get his truck out of the snow when he was pulled under the machine and ran over by the plow. He was airlifted for emergency surgery. Renner later shared that he broke about 30 bones in the body and received surgery for the blunt chest trauma. He was released a couple of weeks later from the hospital and since then has been recovering at his home.

Evangeline Lilly who was Renner co-star in Marvel described his recovery as a ‘miracle’. She thought that Renner would be groaning in pain but rather he was laughing along with his friends. The actress further said that Renner is made of something really tough as he is ‘recovering incredibly’.

Jeremy Renner seems to be highly motivated to quickly get back on the track as it is not even two months and he is working out to get better soon.

