'Whatever it takes': Jeremy Renner back on track two months after accident; shares exercise video

Jeremy Renner seems to be recovering well as he shared a new video clip in which the actor can be seen working out

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 01, 2023   |  01:57 PM IST  |  3.4K
Jeremy Renner snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner recently shared a workout video of himself on his Instagram story as he was pedaling a stationary bike with one leg while using the strap-like tool for his assistance. He captioned the Instagram video as ‘Whatever it takes’.

This video clip comes two months after Jeremy Renner suffered from a fatal accident two months ago. Here is all you need to know about Renner’s recovery after the snow plow accident.  

Jeremy Renner on his track to recovery  

Jeremy Renner recently took to social media to share about his road to recovery after the fatal snow plow accident two months earlier. The actor shared the video clip where he was seen working out with the aid of an assistance tool. In the next slide, he also shared a photo of the book The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo indicating that he is also working on his mental recovery.

Two months earlier, Jeremy Renner was using his snowplow outside of Nevada so that his nephew could get his truck out of the snow when he was pulled under the machine and ran over by the plow. He was airlifted for emergency surgery. Renner later shared that he broke about 30 bones in the body and received surgery for the blunt chest trauma. He was released a couple of weeks later from the hospital and since then has been recovering at his home.    

Evangeline Lilly who was Renner co-star in Marvel described his recovery as a ‘miracle’. She thought that Renner would be groaning in pain but rather he was laughing along with his friends. The actress further said that Renner is made of something really tough as he is ‘recovering incredibly’.

Jeremy Renner seems to be highly motivated to quickly get back on the track as it is not even two months and he is working out to get better soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 12 Interesting things about Marvel star Jeremy Renner you probably didn't know

Jeremy Renner

Does Jeremy Renner know martial arts?
Jeremy is a trained martial artist. He has received training in Muay Tai, and a Filipino fight style called Arnis. Arnis is an art form that's all about fights with sticks and bladed weapons
What injuries did Jeremy Renner suffer?
Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries while clearing snow outside his home in Nevada.
How did Jeremy Renner accident happen?
Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year's Day, according to a Nevada sheriff's office incident report.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!