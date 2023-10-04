‘What's a meme': When Ryan Reynolds roasted Cillian Murphy amid Barbenheimer; find out what happened

Barbenheimer is a word that has been trending pretty wildly these days. The word is a fusion of two completely contrasting cinematic worlds, Barbie and Oppenheimer, that captivated audiences before their release. Despite the fact that both of the movies clashed with their box office release date, both films did well. Moreover both the films incubated their own trends on the internet. The birth of Barbenheimer however combined these two worlds and received a very positive response from netizens.

The actors of both films had such on-screen interaction with each other. But it looks like Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in Barbie, has been closely following his competitor Cillian Murphy, who plays the lead role in Oppenheimer. The above statement was proven when Gosling questioned the existence of a meme similar to Murphy's.

Barbenheimer rules the internet with its iconic memes

Barbenheimer sprang to life as a meme when the release dates of the two films were announced by the studios. Over time Barbenheimer has been portrayed through various memes, depicting two strongly opposite feelings. It is the contrast between the two worlds that has made the term and its memes extremely popular among the masses. Internet influencers and merchandise further fueled this trend, illustrating its massive impact on the public.

Ryan Reynolds' playful jibe on Cillian Murphy's "meme" ignorance

Amidst the Barbenheimer phenomenon, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Cillian Murphy found themselves entangled in a humorous exchange. During an interview linked to the film's release, Ryan Reynolds, known for his quick wit and humor, decided to playfully roast Cillian Murphy. In a humorous nod to Murphy's meme-worthy expressions during his interview with NME where he discovered the word meme, Reynolds enacted Murphy’s discoverance of the term by playing dumb in his interview with BBC Radio , when his co-star, Margot Robbie , talked about memes and Reynolds just couldn’t stop himself from questioning, "What's a meme?” This lighthearted comment added an unexpected layer to the Barbenheimer narrative.

As Barbenheimer continues to dominate the internet, Reynolds's comments added a new spark to its current phenomenon. Reynolds' playful banter added an extra layer of humor to the narrative.

