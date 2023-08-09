What’s brewing between Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island star Arabella Chi after being spotted in Ibiza?

As the sun casts its golden glow over the pristine shores of Ibiza, Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves with an unexpected addition to his vacation entourage. The 48-year-old heartthrob, renowned for his captivating performances on-screen and a charismatic persona off-screen, has brought Love Island star Arabella Chi into the spotlight of his luxurious escapade. Here's a closer look.

A surprising duo: Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi

In a picturesque scene, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the tranquil waters of Ibiza aboard his lavish yacht. What caught the attention of onlookers and media alike was the presence of Love Island's Arabella Chi, a 32-year-old model who rose to fame in the fifth season of the popular ITV2 reality show. This unexpected partnership has left fans intrigued and eager for details about the duo's rendezvous.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi look vacation ready

As Arabella Chi stepped aboard the luxury yacht, she showcased her stunning frame in a minuscule cream bikini that accentuated her curves. Her hair cascaded straight around her shoulders, and stylish sunglasses added an element of glamour to her beach-ready ensemble. Leonardo DiCaprio, the iconic Titanic star, exuded casual elegance in cream shorts and a white polo shirt with a sporty baseball cap and a white towel draped nonchalantly around his neck.

Leonardo DiCaprio's connection with Love Island

This intriguing chapter of Leonardo DiCaprio's vacation unfolds against the backdrop of unexpected connections. While fans may raise eyebrows at his recent appearance with Love Island's Arabella Chi, it's not the first time the A-list actor has been linked to a model from the show. The enigmatic DiCaprio was previously rumored to be connected to Maya Jama, the host of Love Island.

Leonardo Caprio's recent dating history

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to various A-list celebrities throughout his career, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. Speculation about their relationship arose in 2022 following Hadid's split from Zayn Malik. Although sources close to the pair clarified that they aren't exclusive, they've been seen casually hanging out, often with mutual friends. Rumors of DiCaprio and Hadid's involvement intensified as they partied together on multiple occasions, with witnesses noting flirty interactions and private moments. DiCaprio's interactions with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill also fueled dating speculation. However, Gill dispelled the rumors, affirming her committed relationship with DiCaprio's friend and addressing their outings.

