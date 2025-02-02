What's Going on With Legally Blonde's Prime Video Prequel? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Reese Witherspoon has been working on the prequel series of her hit 2001 film Legally Blonde in full swing! The series, officially called Elle, will follow the titular character Elle Woods going through high school and navigating her teen years. The actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and made some revelations about the show.

The Morning Show actress shared that watching Jenna Ortgea’s Wednesday — an Adams Family spin-off — gave her the idea of Elle Woods in high school. “I wanted to see who she was before college, before law school, and I started having all these ideas,” she admitted.

Witherspoon is attached to the project as one of the executive producers under her Hello Sunshine company. The script is penned by the genius writers of Gossip Girl, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage and the series is currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios.

"Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film,” says the official logline.

Although the cast is not finalized, Witherspoon teased that some amazing young talents have shown up for the auditions. “I just love them all so much and they’re doing such a good job,” she gushed to host Jimmy Fallon about the auditioning process.

Witherspoon admitted that the process of finding a girl to play her younger version has been a “fun” ride. However, the large number of incredible auditions has made it difficult for her to choose one who would be the young Elle Woods.

She further teased that the series is beginning to come together and will commence shooting in March 2025. “I'm really excited,” she gushed. Although Elle’s release date is undisclosed, it is slated to exclusively release on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year.