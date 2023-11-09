What’s going on with the SAG-AFTRA strike? Everything you need to know

Hollywood had come to a halt by the SAG-AFTRA strike. This strike, which saw the participation of the Writers Guild, marked a significant moment in the industry's history, Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is the strike about?

The actors, united under the banner of SAG-AFTRA, asked for fair wages, bonuses that matched the industry's success, and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence in the realm of entertainment. As negotiations unfolded, the guild members faced the task of navigating the complexities of the industry.

How long has it been going on?

The strike lasted for 118 days—an endless period where Hollywood had slowed down. The official strike ended on November 9 and it signaled a potential return to normalcy.

Old proposals that were rejected

The drama escalated as the guild responded to the studios' counteroffers with a self-proclaimed "historic" package. Studio leaders, representing the likes of Paramount and Amazon, played a pivotal role in the negotiations, bringing forth the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' (AMPTP) offer.

Deadline pressure and ultimatums

Amidst the negotiations, their deadlines, and ultimatums. Talks reached their highest point as the AMPTP, facing a ticking clock, issued a midday ultimatum to SAG-AFTRA—decide on a deal by 5 p.m. PT or risk irreparable damage to the broadcast season and the 2024 summer movie slate. This added urgency to an already high-stakes negotiation.

The confirmatory phase

During this phase, a tentative agreement was made. The guild's negotiating committee, comprising 17 members, unanimously voted to recommend this tentative agreement to the SAG-AFTRA board. However, the specifics of this deal have not been revealed, it'll be revealed when the agreement is presented to the board on Friday.

What added weight to these negotiations were the active participation of industry titans such as Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Bob Iger of Disney, Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros Discovery.

Reflection on the aftermath of the strike

The estimated cost of the six months of Hollywood strikes, surpasses $6.5 billion, and the loss of 45,000 entertainment industry jobs.

A strike that began on July 14 led to the Guild and the studio executives waited for 80-days before their first official face-to-face talks at SAG-AFTRA headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard. Despite the optimism and momentum generated by the completed Writers Guild deal, the new deliberations between SAG-AFTRA and the studios, which began on October 2, hit a roadblock on October 11. The AMPTP, leaving negotiations early, responded to the Guild's alternative to its contentious revenue-sharing proposal.

In the following days, there were accusations, blame games, and complex negotiations. The October 18 Netflix earnings report, Ted Sarandos's statements, and the subsequent back-and-forth made it hard to reach a consensus. A bid by A-listers, including George Clooney, to intervene and restart talks was appreciated but ultimately unsuccessful.

A ray of hope amidst uncertainty

The strike's 100th day brought the announcement that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP would return to the bargaining table on October 24, which marked a turning point. Although initial negotiations faced challenges, the guild put forth a new offer.

On October 25, the guild requested to review the studios' proposal, and subsequent face-to-face meetings took place on October 26. Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland expressed cautious optimism, setting the stage for further deliberations. Open letters from guild members, both supportive and impatient, circulated as the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee actively talked on October 27.

Unraveling the timeline

The actors' union joined the WGA on the picket lines, initiating the strike on July 14. However, a shift occurred post-Labor Day. The WGA, after five months on the picket lines and five intense days of deliberations, reached a deal with the AMPTP on September 24. The CEO Gang of Four, a constant presence in those final sessions, witnessed the WGA leadership approving the tentative agreement and ending the strike at 12:01 a.m. PT on September 27. WGA members ratified the deal on October 9.

The strike officially ended on November 9.

