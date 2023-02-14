What's in the special Cardi B and Offset Meal launched by McDonald’s on Valentine’s Day? Find out inside

McDonald’s revealed a special meal for two with Cardi B and Offset just ahead of the Sunday’s Super Bowl. This meal will include the preference of Cardi B and Offset. Here are all the details you need to know.

Special Cardi B and Offset Meal

The Cardi B and Offset meal is a meal for two which will include Cardi B’s preference cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and Coke along with Offset preference of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst and a Quarter Pound with Cheese. This special meal will also include apple pie and large fries. It will be available on Valentine’s Day for a limited time period. The price of the new meal has not yet been released and will vary according to location and individual restaurants.

In a press release announcing the special McDonald’s meal Cardi B said that she always asks Offset to take her to McDonald’s whether for late night studio sessions or for date nights. The couple now have meals named after them. She encouraged all her fans to try a special Cardi B and Offset meal, especially with the BBQ sauce.

Offset said in the announcement that date night doesn't need to be all boujee and dinner at McDonald’s is date night, which is done right. You just need to pick your date, get some food, and have some fun.