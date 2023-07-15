What's inside Jay-Z's world? Explore The Book of Hov exhibition at Brooklyn Public Library!

Brooklyn Public Library's Central Library is set to host a captivating exhibition featuring the legendary rapper and business mogul, Jay-Z. With its grand opening today, July 14, this awe-inspiring showcase will offer a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the life and career of the iconic rapper and entrepreneur. From the meticulously preserved original recording masters to unseen photographs, iconic stage outfits, and esteemed awards, this exhibition promises an immersive experience that celebrates the remarkable journey of Jay-Z.

Step inside Jay-Z's universe

The Book of Hov engulfs a significant portion of the Brooklyn Public Library, transforming it into a playground of Jay-Z's legacy. As you enter the library's lobby, you'll be greeted by mesmerizing displays, including a multimedia tower of power and a stunning sculpture from the cover of Jay-Z's acclaimed album, The Blueprint 3. The New and Noteworthy room has been transformed into a temporary haven for Jay-Z's awards and exclusive memorabilia, along with an interactive vinyl listening station that lets you explore the records he sampled throughout his illustrious career.

Venturing to the second floor of the library, you'll discover a treasure trove of delights. Browse through magazine spreads highlighting Jay-Z's influence, admire his collection of Armand de Brignac champagne bottles, and lose yourself in the immersive multimedia room with its mesmerizing wall-to-wall videos. And when you need a moment of tranquility, retreat to the meditation room, a serene blue space facing a captivating large video screen.

A journey beyond music

This exhibition is not just about Jay-Z's music; it offers a comprehensive experience for visitors of all ages. In the children's wing, young fans can engage in Jay-Z-inspired paper plane making, while the adjacent teen room showcases Jay-Z's business ventures and philanthropic endeavors. An exclusive bookshelf is stocked with titles personally endorsed by Jay-Z, allowing library users to dive into his recommended reads. Step into the Information Commons, where a full-scale recreation of Baseline Studios awaits, the very place where Jay-Z worked on some of his most iconic albums, including The Black Album and The Blueprint.

The Book of Hov is the brainchild of Roc Nation, Jay-Z's own organization. Not only did Roc Nation cover the costs and labor for the installation, but they also generously donated funds, books, and vinyl records to the Brooklyn Public Library. This remarkable exhibition was arranged as a surprise for Jay-Z himself, showcasing the immense impact he has had on music and culture. To add a touch of exclusivity, the library has released 13 limited-edition library cards, each adorned with one of Jay-Z's iconic album covers.

Don't Miss Your Chance

In a momentous week for Jay-Z, he received an Emmy nomination for his co-direction of Rihanna's electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance. Prior to the exhibition's opening, the library's façade was adorned with Jay-Z's evocative lyrics, building excitement for what's to come. To mark this special occasion, the branch was temporarily closed to the public for a private celebration of the exhibition, attended by Jay-Z's business partner, Bruce Ratner, and other notable guests.

