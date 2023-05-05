What’s Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy’s name? Find out

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy’s name has been finally revealed.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed her second child with on-again-off-again beau in July last year via a surrogacy.

Since then, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the name of their son. However, it has now been finally revealed. Read on to find out.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy’s name

According to The U.S. Sun, Khloe and Tristan’s son has been named Tatum Robert. Yes, that’s right!

It was last month when Khloe revealed, that just like her firstborn, i.e. her daughter True’s name starts with ‘T’, she would like to name her son with something beginning with T. However, she has been hesitant to announce the name in public, especially after the drama when her sister Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name from Wolf to Aire.

Why Khloe Kardashian chose the name ‘Tatum Robert’ for her baby boy

According to an insider, Khloe’s family, especially her mom Kris Jenner, wanted her to name the baby Robert, as a way to honor her late father Robert Kardashian, and her brother Rob. However, Khloe reportedly decided to keep Robert as her son’s middle name and instead went with Tatum as his first name.

The insider said, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother. Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloe towards that.” They further added, “It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T.”

The insider also shared that while Khloe wanted an unusual name and keeping with the theme of ‘T’, she did not want it to be too ‘out there’ either.

