What's next after Demon Slayer Season 3? Your guide to continuing the manga adventure

With the breathtaking finale of season 3 leaving fans craving for their Demon Slayer fix, enthusiasts are eagerly diving into the search for the manga series. While the highly anticipated season 4, set to air in 2024, is on the horizon, it's a long wait to catch up with the manga's thrilling storyline.

As the Swordsmith Village arc wraps up, there are two captivating arcs left to explore: the Hashira Training arc, which season 4 will bring to life, and the spellbinding Final Battle arc. Divided into the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc, these gripping chapters hold the key to the manga's climax.

Don't let the anticipation consume you! Seize this opportunity to immerse yourself in the manga's captivating plot and stay ahead of the premiere. Join the hunt for the Demon Slayer manga and unlock a world of action, suspense, and uncharted adventures before season 4 hits the screens. The journey awaits, so dive in now!

What happens next in Demon Slayer? (Spoiler Alert!)

After the battle with Hantengu, we continue the Demon Slayer manga from chapter 128. We join Tanjiro and his comrades as they train alongside the Hashiras, preparing for the upcoming battle. Meanwhile, Muzan relentlessly pursues Nezuko, seeking to gain immunity to sunlight.

In the Final Battle arc, we'll witness the ultimate showdown. Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Nezuko, and the Hashiras face off against the powerful Upper Moons. This arc is divided into the thrilling Infinity Castle arc and the climactic Sunrise Countdown arc. Brace yourself for the Demon Slayers' last stand against Muzan Kibutsuji, the origin of all demons.



Where to watch the Demon Slayer manga series?

You can experience the entire Demon Slayer manga series, spanning from February 2016 to May 2020, online. Access Viz Media's Shonen Jump library or download the Manga Plus app from the Play Store. Immerse yourself in Koyoharu Gotouge's captivating world as you eagerly await the fourth season. Don't miss out on the gripping chapters that await!