What's Next For James Bond After Amazon MGM Seizes Creative Control of the Franchise? Find Out

The longtime producers and custodians of the James Bond franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have handed complete creative control to Amazon MGM Studios in a historic agreement. However, the decision didn’t come at an easy price! The studio paid around $1 billion to earn creative oversight of the 007 brand.

Amazon paid a whopping $8.5 billion to acquire MGM and initiate their latest merger. The deal, orchestrated by former MGM board chair Kevin Ulrich, was originally valued at $3.5 billion to $4 billion. However, the final price was significantly higher due to the potential access to the Bond franchise.

With Broccoli and Wilson still involved, it was difficult for the studio to pursue creative endeavors around the iconic franchise. To address this, an additional $1 billion was paid to ensure that Amazon MGM had complete creative oversight.

According to Deadline, the deal for the streamer to take full control of the Bond franchise hasn’t closed yet. Sources suggest that there may be an element of shared control in the franchise’s future projects.

The outlet also reported that part of the reason Amazon fought to gain command of the Bond franchise was a hefty deal the streamer had signed with MGM before the merger. Moreover, Amazon’s takeover of the 007 franchise came in the wake of another major announcement.

Advertisement

The streamer recently revealed plans to launch an international theatrical distribution arm, which is expected to be fully operational by next year, according to Deadline. Although this marks a monumental achievement for Amazon, sources close to Broccoli are reportedly disappointed that she accepted the deal.

“She’s a fighter, but she got tired of fighting,” a source claimed. Another source alleged that handing over the legacy her father built was an “emotional decision” for Broccoli.

Would Amazon’s takeover lead the franchise into decline? The primary concern is that traditional motion picture studios have massive budgets for filming and marketing, while streamers may not have the same financial commitment or industry standards to uphold. As a result, the final product could go either way.

According to Deadline, execs at Amazon are determined to take preventative measures to avoid potential missteps.