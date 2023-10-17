‘What’s so weird…’: When John Krasinski opened up and spoke about the enduring popularity of hit series The Office

The Office became a major hit when the sitcom was released in 2005 with the cast members John Krasinski, Steve Carell , Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson among others. A few years back, Krasinski attended the talk show Live Kelly and Mark, where he spoke about the enduring popularity of the TV show that became a cult-hit.

John Krasinski talked about the popularity of The Office among all age groups

The talk show host Kelly described that the popularity of the show transcended all age groups and generations. She also shared that in her family, the show is enjoyed by her children from the oldest to the youngest child. To this John Krasinki shared, “Yeah, no that’s what’s so weird, I was just at the airport and a four year old came up to me and was like, ‘Love the show.’” The hosts started laughing at this hilarious incident. He laughed and added, “Wow, kids these days.”

The host also asked the actor why the show hasn’t aged, to which the Something Borrowed actor replied, “I have no idea. You remember, right? You were one of my first interviews ever on that show and I remember thinking we were like getting cancelled. We thought we were gonna get cancelled every week and so every time I came to you, I was like it means we’re still on.” He continued, “And now it’s just a 24 hour run.”

John Krasinski spoke about the episode from The Office that made him laugh the hardest

In a separate interview with Wired, John Krasinski spoke about the episode of The Office that made him laugh the hardest. He revealed that it was an episode titled ‘Secret Santa’ from episode 6. He shared, “The hardest I've ever laughed in my life is the Christmas episode where Steve pretends to be Santa and asks Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin, to sit on his laugh. As soon as Steve said, "What would you like for Christmas little boy," he lost all the air in his body when Brian sat on him. I've never laughed harder in my life. And if you're a fan of the show, you know they used to just swing pan to Jim for a reaction and I looked over to the cameraman and said, "Don't even try it. I will not be here," and so every time he swings its to an empty room, I just wasn't there. I just told him, "I will not be here. I'm not professional, and I'll be here on the floor laughing my ass off."

John Krasinski is all set to star in A Quiet Place: Day One and Imaginary Friends. Both movies are scheduled to release next year in 2024.