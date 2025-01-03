What's The Best Piece Of Advice 'King' Elvis Presley Gave To Donny Osmond? Actor Wishes He Could 'Do It All Over Again'

Donny Osmond got the best advice from the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, which he still holds close to his heart. The actor, who recently returned to the stage as part of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, recalled his interaction with Presley.

Speaking to People magazine, Osmond spoke about his relationship with social media and quipped, saying what he could have done with social media during the Puppy Love days, referring to one of his songs from his debut album. However, he added that he "really enjoys" engaging with his supporters.

On that subject, he recalled Presley’s similar words of advice for him. “I remember when we were talking to Elvis one day, our family even, he said, 'If I could do it all over again, I'd get closer to my fans,' " he added.

He recalled being influenced by the megastar at the tender age of 14. Presley also felt a lack of means to connect with his fans and loved ones more closely. “That's one of the reasons why I do it because that came from the King,” she said.

In an interview with People magazine, Osmond revealed that his fan base expanded since his earlier career and credited the various projects he produced recently. He revealed that a lot of young people have discovered him because of social media, especially after they realized he was the voice of Captain Shang in Mulan.

"I see the stage door every night as I walk out, I see little kids with their moms and people in their 30s and 20s that said, 'I've been watching this all my life,’ ” he added. The musician’s latest endeavor is Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, to portray his titular role of Andrew Lloyd Webber, which he has portrayed for the last 30 years.

He told People magazine that he felt Déjà vu while reprising his iconic character on stage. “It was absolutely amazing," he said about the opening night.