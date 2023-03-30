What's the ongoing feud between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel about? Know all details

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are currently making headlines with their ongoing feud after Ben Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his latest movie, Air. During the interview, Ben convinced Jimmy to have a video chat with Damon on show regarding the movie. But who knew that the video call would take a massive turn and their issue would ignite to a certain extent where their behaviours would be tagged as uncivilised.

What happened on the video chat?

As Ben was dialling the number to Damon, Jimmy said, “This is a gift to Ben and J.Lo, not to you.” However, Damon said, “What’s up everybody? I’m on the show! Zoom style!” and soon after the screen froze as there was some network issue. “Oh no. Looks like we’re having a problem with the Wi-Fi,” said Jimmy but as soon as the screen reappeared Damon came with some kind of filter effects. Before asking Jimmy about the filters, Damon blurted out and said, “Wait… Is something wrong? I’m so sick and tired of dealing with your bullsh**! Was that even a real question? Why don’t you take your little question and your little show and shove it up your big hairy a**!” The video call was then disconnected and Jimmy apologized for Damon’s behaviour and said, “He is out of control!”

Why did the feud start?

The long feud started when Jimmy started his talk show and began signing off with the line “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.” Well, this one-liner became a big hit among the audience and they would request Jimmy to bring Damon as guest whenever he retires. However, in 2015, the feud went to next level when Damon and Jimmy sat down with a therapist while the actor complaint about the latter’s mistreatment for refusing to put him on the show every night.

