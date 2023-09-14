What’s the true story behind Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio? Find out

Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, explores the harrowing real-life events surrounding the Osage murders that sent shockwaves through Oklahoma in the 1920s. Premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the movie garnered accolades for Leonardo DiCaprio's exceptional performance as Ernest Burkhart, a pivotal figure in the Osage murder saga. Co-starring Robert De Niro as the wealthy rancher William Hale and Jesse Plemons as FBI agent Tom White, this epic unfolds over three and a half gripping hours. But what's the true story behind this cinematic masterpiece?

A tale rooted in reality?

The movie directed by Scorsese takes inspiration from David Grann's nonfiction book, 'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.' In 2017, EW reviewed the book and praised it for being a gripping page-turner with a strong sense of the frontier. Grann's research was meticulous, and he delved into the core of the true crime cases, while also providing historical context that sheds light on the history of the Osage Nation and the emergence of a new federal agency.

Watch the trailer of Killers of the Flower Moon

The dark history uncovered

The Osage Nation, which originally lived in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, was forced to relocate by the U.S. government during the 19th century. After various moves, they settled in present-day Oklahoma by legally purchasing their reservation land. This purchase was essential in preventing the U.S. government's efforts to divide Native land among white settlers.

Back in 1906, Osage Principal Chief James Bigheart teamed up with John Palmer, a half-Native lawyer, to strike a deal with the U.S. government. The agreement granted every Osage member a headright, which meant they inherited a share in the tribe's mineral trust. As luck would have it, oil reserves were found beneath Osage land, leading to an incredible amount of wealth. In the early 1920s, Osage members became the wealthiest people in the world per capita, which attracted many opportunists, swindlers, and unethical businessmen who wanted a piece of their fortune – whether legally or not.

The reign of terror

The 'Reign of Terror' started in 1921 with a series of mysterious deaths, primarily targeting wealthy Native Americans. Anna Brown, Charles Whitehorn, and Henry Roan were among the victims, and the Osage people lived in fear as their fortunes attracted danger. Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman central to the story, lost several family members under suspicious circumstances. As the web of conspiracy unraveled, it revealed a shocking betrayal within the Burkhart family itself.

Agent Tom White and the FBI played a pivotal role in the investigation, revealing a sinister scheme to exploit the wealth of the Osage people through deception, theft, and homicide. The defendants, which included William Hale, Ernest Burkhart, and John Ramsey, were brought to trial, but the extent of their involvement went beyond what was initially suspected.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' serves as a chilling reminder of this dark chapter in history. Scorsese's commitment to authentically portraying the Osage culture and the profound betrayal they endured ensures that the trust between the Osage Nation and the outside world remains intact.

