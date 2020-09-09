  1. Home
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: Here's PROOF why fans aren't over Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young's fiery kiss

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim Ep 13 featured a very passionate kiss shared between Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young. The romantic sequence on YouTube suddenly skyrocketed to 220 million views and counting just within a month.
Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young's tantalising chemistry in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim had fans uwu-ing after the good-looking pair. There really was no denying their onscreen chemistry which had viewers tuning in big numbers and led to fans shipping them as a real-life couple. Though, both stars have vehemently denied the dating rumours. Moreover, it was the kissing sequences that left everyone in a state of complete unrest and there's one such scene in particular that is making buzz even years later.

The What's Wrong with Secretary Kim sequence in question takes place in Ep 13 when Lee Young-joon (Seo-joon) and Kim Mi-so (Min-young) finally spend the night together but not before sharing an extremely passionate kiss that would make anyone shy. According to SpoTVNews via Soompi, the tvN Drama clip on YouTube had 100 million views by August 9 and a month later, it's skyrocketed to 220 million views and counting. This is indeed crazy as the views literally doubled within a span of just 31 days!

Check out the viral clip from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim featuring Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young below:

We're totally shipping this pair and how!

Would you like to see Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young reunite for a drama? Maybe What's Wrong with Secretary Kim Season 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

While Seo-joon will next be seen alongside IU and Lee Hyun-woo in Dream, Min-young was last seen in When the Weather Is Fine.

