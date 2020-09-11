What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: When Park Min Young REVEALED 1st kiss scene with Park Seo Joon was memorable

In a throwback interview, Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young were asked to reveal their favourite scenes from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim with the latter choosing the on-screen pair's first kiss sequence.

Amongst the beloved fan-favourite on-screen pairings in K-dramas of all time, one can't help but mention the Park-Park pair; Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young. The good-looking, talented duo had worked together for the very first time ever in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and fans went absolutely gaga over their passionate chemistry going as far as to ship them as an IRL couple. In the classic series, Seo-joon played the obnoxious VP Lee Young-joon with a hidden heart of gold while Min-young played his loyal secretary Kim Mi-so who decides to quit her overbearing job.

When the popular show was still airing and breaking ratings records, Seo-joon and Min-young were asked to choose their favourite scenes by Star News Korea. For Seo-joon, it was the ending sequence of Ep 1 where Young-joon makes a desperate attempt to stop Mi-so from quitting by arrogantly declaring, "I, Lee Young-joon, will let you marry me." The 31-year-old actor explained, "I think it’s a scene that implicitly depicts both the beginning and end of our drama. The impactful ending scene of Episode 1 became the driving force that allowed Young-joon and Mi-so’s romance to relentlessly push forward from the beginning to the very end," via Soompi.

Min-young picked two scenes as her personal favourite. One was the ending sequence of Ep 5 which features Young-joon and Mi-so's disastrous first kiss. "The romantic moment was interrupted by Young-joon’s trauma, and the memory of her first kiss was disastrously ruined. I found that scene particularly memorable," the 34-year-old actress confessed.

The second was the ending scene of Ep 10 where Mi-so recalls her lost memories from a tragic past incident and faints because she's in shock. Min-young noted how the magic show scene dramatically portrayed Mi-so being overwhelmed by shock and horror because the missing pieces of her memory finally returned to complete the puzzle and in the process, a high-quality scene was born.

