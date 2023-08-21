‘What's wrong with me for having these feelings?’ asks Meri Brown revealing jealousy in her plural marriage with Kody

Meri Brown, known from the TV show Sister Wives, has opened up about how jealousy affected her marriage to Kody Brown. She admitted that as they expanded their family through plural marriage, there were both logistical and emotional challenges. Meri, 52, shared with PEOPLE about her and Kody, “I'm human. I'm going to get jealous. He's human. He is going to not know how to deal with a woman's jealousy."

Meri opens up about her jealousy in plural marriage with Kody Brown

In January, Meri confirmed her separation from Kody after 32 years of marriage. Looking back, she realizes that she lacked the maturity to navigate plural marriage in her early years. She explained “When you're 20, 21, 25, 30, whatever, when this is happening, you're not grown up enough,” she added “You think you are, but you're really not grown up enough sometimes. Or maybe it's more not that you're grown up enough, but more that you just don't have the tools in your tool belt to know how to deal with some of these issues.”

Meri also revealed that the teachings of the Mormon church influenced how she dealt with jealousy. In their religious community, it was expected to hide jealousy and be a good person. However, she now understands that jealousy is a natural emotion and can even be a guide. Meri remembered feeling like something was wrong with her for having these feelings of jealousy. Kody had asked her why she was struggling if she was okay with other wives joining the family. She explained “Well, one, I'm human. Two, I didn't understand that it's okay to be jealous. I thought I was a bad person for having those emotions.”

Meri’s positive outlook on life

Over the years, Kody had spiritually married multiple wives, including Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Meri and Kody legally divorced in 2014, allowing Kody to marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Despite the family's ups and downs, Meri appreciates the connections she still has within the family and acknowledges that not everyone has to have the same relationship with each other in a plural marriage. The Sisters Wives star considers life to be good now, she said, “I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting project coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system. Things are good.” While the family has faced challenges and separations, Meri remains optimistic and focused on the positive aspects of her life.

