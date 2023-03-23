Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak gets physical with a contestant in a bizarre moment; Here's how fans reacted

The long time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak on Tuesday’s episode tried to tackle a contestant and fans can’t stop reacting to it. In the Hawaiian-themed episode, the viewers were introduced to Fred who was a multi-talented man, including drama teacher, bar trivia host, and pro wrestler. In the episode, he said that he doesn't get paid very much for the sport, but does it "for the fun." However, Fred won the bonus round and the host announced he was taking home $75,800. The former got a little emotional and started celebrating his victory. But just after that, something happened that turned into a bizarre moment.

Pat Sajak tackles a contestant on Wheel of Fortune

After Fred celebrated his win, host Pat asked the audience, “Just because he’s a professional wrestler… you want me to body slam him for you?” The players responded with a “yes” to his question. Pat then suddenly came and tried to tackle Fred. He attempted to bend his arm behind his back and grabbed his face with the other arm while putting him in somewhat of a headlock. After the episode was aired, fans were quick to drop their reactions. A fan said ‘Not only another Perfect Game, but another showdown with Pat vs. another contestant!’ while another user commented ‘I would never wrestle a contestant like Sajak was doing if I was host of Wheel of Fortune I do handshakes literally.’

About Wheel of Fortune

Pat has hosted the game show since 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White, who joined the show one year after Pat. She recently opened up about how she feels as the show is going to end. "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters”, said Vanna.