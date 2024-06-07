Wheel Of Fortune Host Vanna White Pays Emotional Homage To Co-Host Pat Sajak Ahead Of His Final Episode

In the run-up to the last episode of Pat Sajak’s reign as a host on Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White has an emotional farewell message for her co-host of four decades. On Thursday’s edition of the popular game show, White paid tribute to Sajak by showing a video montage depicting flashes and photographs from their cooperation that goes back to the 80s.

Vanna White started off her tribute video with words filled with raw emotions, saying, "I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me." She also mentioned, "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat."

Pat Sajak had announced his retirement on X expressing his wonderful experience on the show for two scores. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

White poured her heart out, recalling how they have grown up together on and outside the set of Wheel of Fortune, stating, "As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

White said such things because Sajak had made her feel absolutely at ease and sure during her early years. But she added that apart from that their personal friendship meant even more.

While they had fun on camera, some of her favorite moments were those they shared off-camera, shared milestones, family moments or life events such as watching their kids grow up together, traveling around the world together, and eating countless meals together all while sharing each other’s laughter and tears in addition to celebrations.

Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak retires passing the baton to Ryan Seacrest

Over 8,000 episodes later, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have become one of television’s most iconic duos. They started working together in 1982 on Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been the game show host while White is famous for flipping the letters on a wooden puzzle board.

White’s contract with ABC was extended in September to continue running until the 2025-2026 television season. Moreover, she will be part of Ryan Seacrest’s first two seasons as he takes over from Pat Sajak as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. Following his appointment as Sajak’s replacement, Seacrest humbly stated he was “truly honored.”

Pat Sajak is retiring in June 2023 which marks its forty-first season as the last. Officially named his successor by show creator Merv Griffin himself, Ryan Seacrest expressed humility saying he felt so honoured to be taking over the iconic show. On Friday, Sajak’s final episode airs.

