Wheel of Fortune Season 41 Streaming Details: Where to Watch Pat Sajak's Final Episode Online?

After more than four decades of spinning wheels and solving puzzles, the time has come for the TV legend to take his final bow. Yes, Pat Sajak, the familiar face behind Wheel of Fortune is bidding farewell. For loyal fans who have followed his journey over the years on the iconic game show, it’s a moment of nostalgia.

Fans are eager to see him for the last time on the show. But the burning question on everybody’s mind is: where can we watch the show online? Don’t worry as we uncover all the details about watching Pat Sajak’s last spin on Wheel of Fortune. And that too from the comfort of your screen.

When will Pat Sajak’s final episode air?

Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune is scheduled to air on Friday, June 7. The episode was recorded earlier on April 5 and it promises a nostalgic send-off for the legendary host. So, set your reminders ASAP and enjoy his final episode with your family.

Where can you stream Sajak’s final episode online?

If you’re wondering how to catch Pat Sajak’s final episode online, we’ve got you covered. While the show Wheel of Fortune typically aires on local ABC channels, you can stream it online too. Here are some streaming options:

DirecTV: Access your local ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX channels through DirecTV’s streaming service. If you have the subscription, good job, otherwise get a subscription plan. The price for DirecTV Stream Choice starts at 89.99 USD per month. For more better quality options the price rates increase accordingly.

Fubo TV: Fubo TV offers live streaming of local ABC, CBS, NBS, and FOX channels. You can buy the subscription plan which starts at only 79.99 USD per month. Watch the intriguing final episode of Sajak on Fubo TV anytime.

YouTube TV: With YouTube TV you can stream the channels ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS. So, you can also watch the final episode of Sajak on YouTube TV.

Vanna White gets emotional thinking about her co-host’s farewell

Well, Sajak is leaving but Vanna White, another familiar and longtime co-host will remain on the show. White will continue her role as the show’s letter-turner. She has extended her contract through at least 2026 as the show’s Activator.

In a video shared on Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube account, Vanna gets emotional. She couldn’t stop crying as she talked about their time together. Pat and Vanna have been on 8,000 episodes of the show. She recalled how Pat’s support and friendship helped her grow from a newcomer into a confident host. Despite the upcoming changes Vanna assured Pat that their bond would remain strong.

What’s next for Wheel of Fortune?

With Pat Sajak’s departure, fans are eager to know who will step into his shoes. Who will be the new host of Wheel of Fortune? The torch will be passed to Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest is known for his hosting prowess on American Idol. He will host the Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune. People have shown immense support to Seacrest on the singing show, so we guess the fans will be thrilled.

However, don’t forget to catch Pat Sajak’s final episode as the legendary host and celebrate his journey of four decades.

