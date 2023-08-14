Wheel of Fortune: Why was Vanna White temporarily replaced? EXPLAINED

The infamous gaming show Wheel of Fortune is undergoing major transformations. As its all time co-host Vanna White is replacing for the upcoming episodes of The Teacher’s Week. Vanna was replaced for the show by Bridgette Donald Blue, who is an educator at Los Angeles Unified School District. Bridgette was chosen to replace as she was the winner of Teacher of the Year. Vanna White has been hosting the show for 40 years since the inception of the show in 1983. Now her unexpected departure has left the fans in disbelief. Here is the complete beef about the replacement.

Vanna White is replaced from the show amid contract negotiation

In the last 40 years this is only the fourth time that Vanna will not be present on the Wheel of Fortune show. The other three times being the death of her boyfriend in 1986, later she took off during her honeymoon in 1991, and recently in July after contracting COVID according to a Puck News report. This time Vanna was absent from filming for a few days, during which Bridgette took her place, allowing for smooth flow of the show for the first five episodes. This transition was followed by the departure of Vanna’s long-time colleague Pat Sajak from the Wheel.

The reason behind White’s absence is said to be negotiations of her contract. According to the TMZ reports Vann’s contract with Sony is concluding this year and she’s in the middle of renegotiating her compensation. Reports also suggest that her salary has been the same for the past 18 years, leaving a significant amount of wage gap between Vanna and Pat. Now Vanna is asking for an increase in her salary to at least half that Sajak has been receiving.

Pat Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest

While Vanna’s continuation on the show is still uncertain, Pat Sajak will mark his departure from season 2024-25 of the show. Sajak will be replaced by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Expressing her sentiments about Pat’s departure, Vanna tweeted “When we started Wheel Of Fortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 years later?” She added “I couldn’t have been happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, Pat Sajak.”

