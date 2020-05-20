When a 21 year old Harry Styles flirted with a 35 year old Sia: He's super flirtatious & a charismatic person

Sia spoke about her flirtatious encounter with Harry Styles in two recent interviews from when she was 35 and the Watermelon Sugar singer was 21. Read below to know what the Together singer had to share on the same.

While we're all on a Watermelon Sugar high thanks to Mr. Harry Styles, whose latest video promotes 'touching' in the hottest of ways; it's proof enough of the charisma that the One Direction member holds over his fans. But it's not just fans; even celebrities seem to not get enough of the handsome gentleman, who can switch from cute to sexy in a matter of seconds. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, Sia reminisced about the time; several years ago, when a 21-year-old Harry flirted with her, who was 35 at the time.

"That little chap has some moves because he's got swag. He got me when I was like 35 or something, and he was 21... I got dizzy... I've heard it from a lot of girls. He's got the smooth moves because he's a charming young chappy. But certainly, I felt like I went bright red," Sia revealed to Interview. Moreover, during a recent interview with The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM, the 44-year-old singer spoke further about the flirtatious moment with Styles. Sia shared that the 26-year-old singer was a "young, cute, little charismatic person," who she didn't know at the time.

"He’s super flirtatious and I realized who he was and I introduced myself to him and he was like 'Oh, I know,'" the Together singer added.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Harry revealed how he has been able to get more free time to concentrate on his music amidst the quarantine period. "I’ve been writing so much. To be honest, I’m doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway... I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I’ve been doing a lot of that," Styles confessed.

