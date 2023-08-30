When 24 time Grammy winner Jay-Z turned into personal photographer for Blue Ivy at America's biggest sport event

With Beyonce being on tour, a lot of news is following her appearances with her daughter Blu Ivy. The 11-year-old has been performing with her mother for a long time now. And every time the young performer gets to the stage, she certainly steals the limelight from her mother. This piece is more about the daughter getting the biggest rapper to get to his knees and take her pictures. Who are we talking about? Well, it is none other than her father, Jay Z. Here is what happened in the incident that took the internet by storm.

Jay Z takes pictures of Blu Ivy

In a heartwarming scene at this year's Super Bowl, Jay-Z and his 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, captured the spotlight as they shared a special father-daughter moment on the field. Beyoncé, though absent from the event, seemed to have her own stand-in with her husband and daughter's heartwarming interaction.

Photographs and footage from the Fox broadcast quickly circulated on social media, showing Jay-Z kneeling on the field, fully immersed in his role as a proud father and a dedicated Instagram photographer.

Just as he has done for Beyoncé over the years, Jay-Z focused on capturing the perfect shot of Blue Ivy on the football field. The footage showed Blue Ivy walking over to him, playfully reviewing his photography skills. However, fans on Twitter were quick to notice Blue Ivy's humorous reaction to her father's photographic efforts. In the clip, she can be heard asking, "Was it live?" as she inspects the photos.

Blu Ivy's recent performance

This week, Blu Ivy was on the stage once again. And this was the time when she stole the show from her mother. Some even say that this was her best performance to date. It was Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland was the one who took to Instagram to praise the 11-year-old. Rowland expressed her pride in Blue Ivy's hard work and dedication, noting that growing up witnessing her parents' commitment to excellence has influenced her. Blue Ivy's stage debut occurred in May, impressively dancing to "My Power" alongside professional backup dancers. Tina Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé also applauded Blue Ivy's courage and skill, with Lawson praising her confidence and smooth performance in front of large audiences.

