When 38 year old Ian Somerhalder played the role of a 25 year old Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries

Throwback to when Ian Somerhalder played the role of a 25-year-old vampire Damon Salvatore at the age of 38 in The Vampire Diaries.

Fan-favourite teen drama show The Vampire Diaries first aired on television in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons. The finale episode of the show was released on March 10, 2017. The show revolved around a group of high school juniors who live in a town called Mystic Falls where Vampire co-exist with humans. However, the actors who played teenagers in the series, weren't exactly teens when they were cast on the show. For instance, Nina Dobrev, who played the role of Elena Gilbert in the show was actually 20 when she was cast as a 17-year-old high school student.

In fact, Steven R. McQueen, who played Elena’s younger brother in the series was 21-year-old when he was roped in for the show. he played the role of a 15-year-old Jeremy Gilbert. When Dobrev returned for the series finale in 2017, she was 28, Insider reported. The real and real-life age difference was especially alarming when it comes to the actors who played Vampire in the series, since vampires are technically not supposed to age at all.

According to the plotline, Stefan Salvatore, who was played by Paul Wesley, was turned into a vampire at the age of 18. The actor played Stefan for eight seasons and by the end of it, he was a 35-years-old actor playing the role of an 18-year-old teenager. In the show, Stefan’s older brother Damon was turned into a vampire when he was 25. Ian Somerhalder was 30-year-old when he was cast as Damon in the series. By the time the show got over, he was 38-year-old.

Kat Graham was 19 when she was cast as the 17-year-old Bonnie Bennett. Candice King was 22 when she was roped in to play Elena's 17-year-old friend Caroline Forbes. Zach Roerig was 24 when he was cast as the 17-year-old high-school student Matt Donovan. Michael Trevino was also 24 when he was cast as 17-year-old Tyler Lockwood.

