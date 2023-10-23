'When a breakup occurs...': When Taylor Swift revealed her candid thoughts on Game of Thrones ending

In a captivating interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, Taylor Swift opened up about various facets of her life, from her creative songwriting process to her unwavering stance on criticism. Among the intriguing revelations, she offered her unique perspective on the conclusion of the Game of Thrones series, drawing a fascinating parallel between the emotional turmoil of a beloved show ending and the feelings experienced during a breakup.

Taylor clinically responding to the ending of Game of Thrones

Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on how our brains respond to the conclusion of a beloved TV series, such as Game of Thrones. She explained that the emotional impact is akin to the feelings experienced when a romantic relationship ends. She referenced an article she read that highlighted the striking parallels between the emotional response to a show's conclusion and the emotions following a breakup. She said, “Clinically our brain responds to our favorite show ending the same way we feel when a breakup occurs. I read that. There’s no good way for it to end. No matter what would have happened in that finale, people still would have been really upset because it’s over.”

Taylor Swift's comparison between the Game of Thrones finale and a breakup provides a fascinating insight into how people connect with their favorite TV series. Just as fans mourn the end of a show, they also experience a sense of loss when a romantic relationship concludes.

ALSO READ: ‘I needed to grow up in many ways’: When Taylor Swift opened up about her ‘old version’ while addressing lyrics of Look What You Made Me Do

Insights into Swift's connection to Game of Thrones

In 2019, Taylor Swift, like millions of fans worldwide, was captivated by Game of Thrones. In a previous interview, she disclosed that several songs from her album Reputation were partly inspired by the series. Look What You Made Me Do even features a line referring to a list of names, and the show's themes seeped into her songwriting.

Swift's connection to the show was more than just surface-level. She resonated with the character Daenerys Targaryen, emphasizing that the portrayal of a woman's rise to power and the challenges she faces paralleled real-life experiences of successful women. She highlighted that society often scrutinizes women in power, drawing attention to the backlash against soccer star Alex Morgan celebrating a goal during the Women's World Cup.

The parallels between Daenerys' story in Game of Thrones and Swift's career weren't lost on the singer. She discussed how women in power face unique challenges, including shifting perceptions and unwarranted criticism.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It’s like piranhas': Revisit the time Taylor Swift opened up about 'hate frenzy' against her; claimed words were 'twisted'