'When a girl says no, it means no': Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse

Trigger warning: This article contains references to rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse

In a shocking revelation, British comedian Russell Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. These allegations, which Brand had emphatically denied ahead of their release, have now come to light in a bombshell exposé by the Sunday Times. Four women have come forward with accusations against Brand for incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2013.

Nadia’s story against Brand

According to Page Six, one of the accusers, identified only as Nadia, alleged that Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home in 2012 when she was in her thirties. She described being pinned against a wall under a painting, unable to move as Brand, who is significantly taller than her, pushed against her. Nadia claimed that she told him to stop, but he did not. She also alleged that Brand did not use a condom during the assault.

After leaving his home, Nadia texted Brand saying, “When a girl say[s] NO it means no.” To which he allegedly replied, “Very sorry.” Screenshots of these texts were published in the report. The following day, Nadia went to a rape center and there are medical records that substantiate these claims.

Alice’s story against Brand

A second accuser claimed she was a minor when Brand allegedly assaulted her. Identified as Alice in the report to protect her anonymity, she alleged that she was just 16 and Brand was 31 when they engaged in an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship that lasted three months.

Alice claimed that one time she was dropped off at Brand’s home and a taxi driver warned her not to go in there. She also alleged that Brand’s management team knew about his relationship with her and would send a private car to her school to take her out of classes and bring her to his house.

Alice recalled their first date when she dressed up but still looked like a child. She claimed that Brand wanted to confirm she was 16 — which is the legal age of consent in the UK — and told her he needed to know where he stood legally. When he learned Alice was a virgin, he allegedly responded affectionately and cradled her in his arms.

Towards the end of their relationship, Alice claimed there was a sexual assault incident where Brand allegedly forced himself on her. She had to physically fight him off. The relationship ended when Alice found out Brand was cheating on her.

Phoebe’s story against Brand

The third accuser identified as Phoebe in the report alleged that her incident took place when she worked with Brand in Los Angeles and they were in a brief consensual relationship in early 2013.

These allegations against Russell Brand paint a disturbing picture. It’s important to remember that everyone deserves respect and consent is crucial in any relationship. As this story unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of listening to victims’ voices and taking their claims seriously.

