When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a 'Super Mom' to Aaradhya

In a 2013 interview, Abhishek Bachchan had gushed about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's professionalism and dedication. As a mother, AB Jr. termed his ladylove as a 'super mom'.

Abhishek Bachchan and are a prime example of successful marriages in Bollywood. In April 2020, the power couple completed 13 years of wedded bliss while their daughter will be turning 9 in November. The family of three have always shared a close-knit bond as evidenced by Aishwarya's Instagram account which is filled with pictures of Aaradhya and AB Jr. We've also witnessed what a doting mom the 46-year-old actress is to her darling daughter who is the apple of her eye.

It was in a 2013 interview with PTI when Abhishek had commended his ladylove for how she excels at both acting and parenting. "Her [Aishwarya] professionalism and dedication is unquestionable. As a mother [to Aaradhya] she is superb... she is a super mom. As a co-star, I have always loved working with her. It is a pleasure," the 44-year-old actor had gushed. The pair has worked in several films together including Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Guru.

Moreover, Abhishek had shared how both he and Aishwarya wanted Aaradhya to be guarded from showbiz like he was in his youth. "As her parents, Aishwarya and I want our child to be happy and healthy. I was guarded from all this [media attention and showbiz world]. The trade magazine and all was banned in my house. The first time I read a film magazine was when I was 18," The Big Bull star had confessed to PTI.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya posed for an endearing photo with Helen Mirren at Cannes

It's been years since the interview as Ab Jr. and Aishwarya have mostly succeeded in not allowing too much media attention on Aaradhya. However, Aaradhya has accompanied her mommy dearest several times to Cannes Film Festival while also attending a few weddings with both Abhishek and Aishwarya.

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×