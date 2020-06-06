When Abhishek Bachchan told Oprah how it was to be married to most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai

In their first-ever joint interview as a married couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009. From AB Jr.'s romantic New York proposal to their big, fat Indian wedding, read below to know what the couple had had to share with Oprah back then.

It was in 2009 when Abhishek Bachchan and ; equivalent to Hollywood's Brangelina, gave their first-ever joint interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, two years after their grand wedding. Oprah welcomed the couple with open arms as it was Aishwarya's 2nd interview with the legendary talk show host. Oprah began by asking AB Jr. about the romantic proposal to which the actor revealed, "I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married," as Aishwarya blushed.

"So, I took her to the very same balcony and asked her to marry me," Abhishek recalled to which Aishwarya gushed, "It was very sweet. It was very real at the same time." Moreover, when Oprah asked the pair about their big, fat wedding, Bachchan shared that Indian weddings are very "elaborate" and that it's in their culture to celebrate everything. After explaining how an Indian wedding ceremony takes place, Oprah quipped that after seven rounds of pheras, it would be hard to get divorced after that. "We don't even try and entertain the thought," Aishwarya added.

Abhishek's extremely witty personality came blossoming throughout the interview especially when Oprah asked the couple how it was like to live with their family post marriage. "You live with your family," AB Jr. asked to which Oprah gave no as a response. "How does that work?," Abhishek retorted which got a chuckle out of the audience and even Oprah. Bachchan shared his mother, 's rule of having at least one meal a day when all the family members are in the same city at the same time.

When Oprah asked Abhishek what it was like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, the 44-year-old actor joked, "It's pleasant on the eyes."

Watch a snippet from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2009 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show below:

We absolutely adore Abhishek Bachchan's wit! Wouldn't you agree?!

