When Adele and Jennifer Lawrence celebrated Hunger Games' star's engagement in the most iconic way possible

One of the most joyful experiences for a to-be bride is to celebrate her happiness with her closest friends. Celebrities are no different in this regard . Jennifer Lawrence once spent a wild night partying with her celebrity friend Adele to celebrate her engagement. And it was definitely a party to remember for ages!

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele partied their heart out to celebrate the former’s engagement

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most joyous celebrities to be around, or at least she seems to be that way from her interviews. Joining her on the list of humorous celebrities who don’t take them too seriously is her friend Adele.

The two friends once let loose in 2019 to celebrate the American Hustle actors’ engagement. The Oscar winner had gotten engaged to a New York City gallery director Cooke Maroney in February 2019. Both the friends were spotted at a gay bar in New York called Pieces.

According to an article in The Sun, the Skyfall singer was seen on stage with drag queen Brita Filter. Enjoying herself at the party, she introduced herself to the crowd saying, "Hi my name's Adele," before screaming, "She's f***ing engaged!" referring to Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement to Cooke Maroney.

The two friends had a wild night out where they enjoyed themselves and danced their hearts out, making the most out of their night out in Manhattan.

Adele had revealed what she had been doing at that time in her absence from spotlight

Adele has had a highly publicized career in the spotlight, where she has won numerous awards and sold record albums. Despite that fact, she had been out of the spotlight for some time during her night out with Jennifer Lawrence.

Revealing the reason for her absence, Adele had revealed, "​I'm actually at the moment a stay-at-home mom," the singer had told the crowd.

The celebrity duo of Jennifer Lawrence and Adele was also seen discussing the former’s wedding ring during their time out in the bar. As revealed by a source to Page 6, who described Lawrence’s ring as, "It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner."

Both celebrities seemed to have a roaring timeout in Manhattan, offering a rare glimpse into the private celebrations of Hollywood A-listers without any specific PR.

