When Akshay Kumar stated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is NOT a diva: She does not throw tantrums

In 2010, while promoting their second film together, Action Replayy, Akshay Kumar had been all praises for his co-star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read below to know what the 52-year-old actor had to say about Aishwarya's commendable work ethic.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 01:52 pm
Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have starred together in Khakee and Action Replayy.Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have starred together in Khakee and Action Replayy.
It was in 2004 when we got to see the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time ever in Khakee. While we got a brief glimpse at the undeniable onscreen chemistry between the pair, it wasn't until 2010, when the co-stars got to work together again. The film was Vipul Shah's Action Replayy and while it was a box-office flop, fans still enjoyed the crisp chemistry of the two stars. As we came across a 2010 interview of Akshay with Indian Express, the 52-year-old actor had been all praises for his co-star.

Talking about their unconventional chemistry in Khakee, Kumar wondered why it took them so long to work together again. On his working experience with the 46-year-old actress, Akshay revealed that Aishwarya was simply fabulous. The reason why they shared incredible compatibility as actors and as people is that Rai brought in the same focus, energy and discipline to her work as he did. "Aishwarya is not a diva. She does not throw tantrums. She does not come with any baggage whatsoever and is an extremely easy person to work with. It's refreshing to work with someone with whom I have not worked with for a while," Kumar gushed to Indian Express.

Would you like to see the onscreen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a third film? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Akshay recently revealed that Laxmmi Bomb, which was earlier going to be a theatrical release will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar instead.
 

Credits :Indian Express

