When America Assembled: Biden as Dr Strange, Trump as Thanos; Viral Avengers Endgame clip excites Mark Ruffalo

The results of the long-awaited US elections sent social media into a frenzy as millions celebrated the win of Joe Biden as USA's next president. However, another section was just more than happy to witness Donald Trump's exit along with his regressive policies. While social media became a playground for hilarious memes, a video inspired by the epic Avengers Endgame starring all important political figures in the 2020 US elections has taken Twitter by storm.

Made by US-based artist John Handem Piette, the video shows the final Avengers: Endgame showdown reimagined with Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and even Great Thunberg among others. The video shows Joe Biden as Captain America, Donald Trump as Thanos and first woman Vice President Kamala Harris swooping in as Falcon.

The hilarious video also includes their debate dialogues and statements made during their press conferences with Trump claiming that he had won the election. Others include Barack Obama as Black Panther's T’Challa, Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel and Nancy Pelosi as the Wasp. The video also shows Greta Thunberg fighting Trump aka Thanos.

The video, which has clocked in more than 30 million views, also impressed Mark Ruffalo aka the Hulk as he re-tweeted it and wrote, "Amazing. Lol!!" Rachel Brosnahan commented, "Would watch the heck out of this movie. May have gotten a tad emotional at the end there..."

Check out the 'America Assembled' version of Avengers: Endgame shared by John Handem Piette:

