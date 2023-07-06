When and where to read Black Clover Chapter 364? Know all about the popular manga here

Good news for fans of the Black Clover manga! The release of the latest chapter is just around the corner. However, there's a slight hiccup.

The manga will take a break next week, causing a slight delay in the release date. But don't worry! The new chapter will be available the following week, bringing more excitement and adventures to look forward to.

When is Black Clover chapter 364 going to be released?

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of chapter 364 of the Black Clover manga. While most fans can anticipate reading it on Sunday, there is a slight delay for fans in Japan.

They will have to exercise patience for an extra day, as the chapter will be available on Monday. This delay is due to the variation in time zones. Nevertheless, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the latest installment of the series and continuing the exciting journey.

Where to read Black Clover chapter 364?

To indulge in the excitement of Black Clover Chapter 364, fans have two dedicated platforms to choose from: Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app.

The MANGA Plus app presents the entire anthology of Black Clover chapters, granting a comprehensive reading experience.

However, it allows each chapter to be accessed only once. On the other hand, the Shonen Jump app allows readers to explore the first and last three chapters of Black Clover without any limitations on the number of views.

Whether fans seek the complete collection on MANGA Plus or the freedom to revisit favorite chapters on the Shonen Jump app, both options offer unique ways to immerse oneself in the captivating world of Black Clover.

What is Black Clover manga about?

Black Clover is a manga set in a world of magic. It follows Asta and Yuno, orphans with contrasting abilities, as they join the Magic Knights to protect their kingdom.

Asta, without magic, aims to become the Wizard King, aided by his rare grimoire. The series explores themes of friendship, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams in a magical realm filled with challenges and mysteries.

