When and Where to Watch Surviving Michael Jackson? Here’s All You Need to Know About Leaving Neverland’s Sequel

The sequel to the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, titled Surviving Michael Jackson, will premiere on YouTube in the U.S. and Canada.

Little Dot Studios, a digital content company owned by All3Media, announced that it has acquired exclusive rights to the documentary in the U.S. and English-speaking Canada as per Deadline.

The film will be available on Real Stories, Little Dot’s premium documentary YouTube channel. The sequel will first debut in the U.K. on Channel 4 on March 18, with the YouTube release following shortly after.

The hour-long documentary revisits Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them as children. The film explores their ongoing legal battle against Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

According to the official synopsis, Surviving Michael Jackson will show the personal impact of the case on Robson and Safechuck, as well as the backlash they have faced from Jackson’s fanbase. It also includes exclusive footage from court hearings and details the efforts made to prevent the case from going to trial.

Jackson denied all allegations during his lifetime, and his estate continues to do so. In 2005, he was found not guilty of child molestation charges in a widely publicized trial.

Dan Reed, the director of the documentary, spoke about making the film widely accessible. “Premiering this film on YouTube is about breaking down barriers to access,” Reed said.

“Traditional platforms can only reach so many people, but YouTube offers an opportunity for this story to be seen by audiences on their own terms as it’s freely available.”

Paul Woolf, head of unscripted development at Little Dot Studios, also spoke about the documentary’s release on digital platforms. “Leaving Neverland 2 is a powerful and significant film that deserves to be seen by both traditional documentary audiences and the growing community of viewers on Real Stories,” he said.

The documentary is produced by Reed’s company, Amos Pictures. Marguerite Gaudin is listed as a producer, with Peter Haddon and Ben Hills as editors. Adam Vandermark served as the Channel 4 commissioner. Sphere Abacus is handling international distribution.