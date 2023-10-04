When Andrew Garfield revealed his favorite 'thirst tweet', says 'not appropriate but...'

In a recent engaging interview with BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb, the immensely talented actor Andrew Garfield delved into some remarkable moments from his illustrious career. During the conversation, Garfield candidly shared anecdotes from his experiences working on acclaimed films such as Tick, Tick... Boom! and The Social Network, offering insights into the entertainment industry and his own unique perspective on it. In particular, the conversation took a humorous turn when Garfield discussed his favorite "thirst tweet" and a comical YouTube comment that left him in stitches.

Andrew Garfield's Oscar-nominated performance

The conversation began with a focus on Andrew Garfield's Oscar-nominated portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom! The actor discussed the unique experience of working with director Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom he affectionately referred to as a "culture vulture nerd." Garfield's appreciation for Miranda's direction and his close bond with the director was evident. Garfield and Miranda shared remarkable moments during the filming of Tick, Tick... Boom! The film adaptation of the musical received praise for its direction and Garfield's stellar acting and singing performances. Their collaboration left them with memories they will cherish forever.

Comedic YouTube comment and Garfield’s favorite thirst tweet

The Breathe actor couldn't contain his laughter when host Ali Plumb read a hilarious YouTube comment during the interview. The comment humorously praised Garfield's acting prowess, stating that he was the only person who could make someone cry about diluted shares, referencing a scene from The Social Network. The conversation took an amusing turn when Andrew shared his favorite "thirst tweet." The tweet playfully said, “I want Andrew Garfield to smash a laptop on my tits”, prompting laughter from both the actor and the host. Garfield appreciated the tweet's sentence structure and humor while making it clear that he didn't condone such behavior.

The actor and Plumb went on to discuss the humorous side of social media, highlighting the witty and entertaining content found on platforms like Twitter and YouTube. They agreed that some of the funniest people on the planet can be found in these online spaces, demonstrating how social media can offer a refreshing dose of humor. In this lighthearted and candid interview, the Social Network fame shared anecdotes that showcased his down-to-earth personality and sense of humor. The actor's ability to find joy in amusing online comments and embrace the positive aspects of social media added a delightful touch to the conversation.

