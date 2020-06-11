When Angelina Jolie left Brad Pitt & Mr & Mrs Smith director 'uncomfortable' with her scandalous comments

15 years after Mr. & Mrs. Smith released, we revisit director Doug Liman's 2005 interview where he spilled the beans of working with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

It has been 15 years since the controversial Mr. & Mrs. Smith released. While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's chemistry in the movie was the talk of the town at the time, Mr. & Mrs. Smith was also the turning point in Jennifer Aniston and Brad's marriage. The Friends alum and the actor filed for a divorce before the movie released. With the controversies surrounding the movie, director Doug Liman had previously opened about the much-talked-about sex scene and shed light on the mood on the sets of the filming.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2005, Liman revealed there were a few instances on the set when Angie managed to leave Brad and Doug were left in shock with Angelina's comments on sets. The director had confessed that filming the steamy scenes was awkward for him for he came from "a relatively uptight family" when he was further asked if his co-stars were as awkward as it was for him.

It was then that Doug replied, "They were pretty comfortable with it. I mean, I think Brad and I were more uncomfortable, ’cause she’s such a force to be reckoned with. Occasionally she’d make a comment and both of us would be like, Whoa!" Sharing an example, he explained Angelina liked to be "shocking sexually." Angie liked being the person who was least embarrassed, the director added.

During one of the scene discussions, the director revealed he "suggested [she should perform] the most graphic, crazy sex act I could imagine [for the love scene]. Just to try to shock her. Like, 10 steps beyond anything I’d consider doing in my own life. She starts furrowing her eyebrows and I’m like, Oh, never heard of that one? Guess Bunny’s not that sheltered! And she’s like, No, actually, I’m just trying to figure out whether I’ve done that one."

