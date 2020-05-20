When Angelina Jolie REVEALED the heartwarming moment when Maddox first called Brad Pitt 'dad'

During a candid interview with Vogue in 2007, Angelina Jolie spoke candidly about why Brad Pitt was such a good father and also revealed the heartwarming moment when Maddox first called Brad Pitt 'dad'. Read below to know more about what Angie had to share on the same.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation in September 2016 shocked Hollywood to its core because not even in our wildest imagination did we picture a scenario where Brangelina wasn't endgame. While there's still no definitive confirmation regarding the reason for their split, it was Brad's rumoured altercation with their eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt during a flight that caused the rift that the couple were unable to recover from. Even recently, when Maddox was hounded by paparazzi outside Yonsei University, Seoul; where the 18-year-old is currently studying biochemistry, he didn't look too pleased to talk about his famous father.

However, when Brad first entered Angie's life, post his infamous divorce with Jennifer Aniston, the Oscar-winning actor struck a deep bond with his eldest son. During an interview with Vogue in 2007, Angelina got candid about the equation formed between Pitt and Maddox. Angie felt like it was "coming together" for her boys as it's a big thing to bring together a child and a father. For the Oscar-winning actress, the thought of Maddox needing a father never crossed her mind, certainly not a man she had just met. However, it was after knowing Brad and realising that he is "naturally just a wonderful father," where things changed.

Moreover, the couple left a lot of it up to Maddox, who took his time and then made the decision one day. "He just out of the blue called him Dad. It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. And then we kind of let it go on, and then he just continued to do it and that was it. So that was probably the most defining moment when he decided that we would all be a family," Jolie gushed.

Angelina also spoke candidly about Zahara Jolie-Pitt's adoption process and how it was a collective effort from the couple. In terms of how both saw Zahara's picture in a file on the same day, both went to Ethiopia to meet her, both had the same fear because she was sick at the time and both made the decision to look after her, no matter what.

"It evolved in that way where he committed to them as a man commits to a child; it just happens emotionally when you make that internal decision, and you just behave accordingly. He’s just naturally there for them," Angie confessed to Vogue.

ALSO READ: When Jennifer Aniston revealed she was angry and hurt during Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's 2005 Kenya holiday

For now, Brad and Angelina's divorce is yet to finalised as they're working over the custody battle of their six children as well as the financial settlement. But, the two are keeping their animosities aside and working towards a healthier approach of communication for the sake of their family.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×