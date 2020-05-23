When Angelina Jolie was more than happy to meet Brad Pitt's ex wife Jennifer Aniston in 2007: Would welcome it

In a 2007 interview for Vogue, Angelina Jolie spoke candidly about how she would be welcome to have a "proper meeting" with Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. This was around the time Brangelina had three children - Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and a recently born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

In 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finalised their divorce as Brangelina became the biggest thing Hollywood had ever witnessed. By 2007, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were parents to three wonderful children - Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. At the beginning of that year, in a candid Vogue interview, a lovestruck Angie spilled the beans on her relationship with Brad while also talking about how the couple is embracing parenthood with her then-boyfriend being "naturally just a wonderful father."

The now 44-year-old actress also addressed the elephant in the room and that was Brad's very famous ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. In an explosive 2006 Vanity Fair interview, when Jennifer was asked if she had ever met Angelina, the Friends star had revealed, "It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself. I said, 'Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.'" When Jolie was posed the same question by Vogue, her initial answer was no.

"But... so... you asked if I have ever met Jennifer and I said no. I did, but it was not a proper meeting. We've, like, passed each other and said hi briefly, shook hands. But not a real sit-down-and-talk kind of meeting," the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star recalled.

Moreover, when quizzed if she would be okay with a "proper meeting" between the two in the near future, Angie revealed, "That would be her decision, and I would welcome it."

While we never got an Angelina and Jennifer meet, the latter did publicly reunite with her ex-husband recently, for the first time since their divorce, as they crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020, where they both won the Actor for their roles on The Morning Show and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood respectively.

