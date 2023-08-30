When are Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi getting married? Wedding date, planning and more details

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement announcement continues to reverberate with everyone. As they prepare to take their love story to the next level, speculation about their wedding date, arrangements, and sentiments from those close to them has been the talk of the town.

The blossoming romance between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, the renowned actress known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, and Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, captured hearts with their engagement news. In April 2023, Millie shared a photo on Instagram flaunting an impressive ring, showing Jake's proposal. Their relationship, which began in late 2021, has been punctuated by endearing moments shared on social media, joint vacations, and red-carpet appearances.

Family support for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

The couple's engagement sparked curiosity about their relationship. Millie revealed in an autocomplete interview that they initially connected on Instagram, they were friends for a while and then eventually started dating. Jake's father, Jon Bon Jovi, expressed his support for his son's engagement, emphasizing the importance of growth within a partnership. The rock legend underlined that finding the right companion and growing together is paramount, echoing his enduring marriage to Dorothea, his high school sweetheart. He said “I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with. And we like them all.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding date

Despite the happy news, the couple has kept some information under wraps, including the day of their wedding. The importance of cherishing particular moments away from the spotlight is highlighted by Millie's perspective on this discretion. She expressed her delight in the wedding planning process and emphasized that this is an exciting time in her life. When asked about her wedding dress by The Times, Millie said that “not about what I wear,” noting she’s “weighing up options” of designers.

