When are new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge coming out? Exploring release date rumors, eliminations so far, and more

After the rampant popularity of the Netflix show, the makers reintroduced the game in a live-action form game for the general audience, Squid Game: The Challenge . It is a follow-up to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's 2021 South Korean viral series and is not what many had expected. The 10-episode reality series features 456 real contestants playing the same children's games for a cash prize of a whopping $4.56 million.

When is the release date of the next episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge?

The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge were dropped on November 22. Interestingly, the full game will be released in three batches and the upcoming episodes will be released across three weeks on Netflix. The streaming giant confirmed that Episode 6 will debut on the service at 3 AM ET on November 29, along with Episodes 7-9. With all that, the season finale, Episode 10 will drop a week later at 3 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6.

The first five episodes had the structure of the original Squid Game , starting with "Red Light, Green Light" and "Dalgona Cookie Challenge." The challenges in the game are unlike the previous harrowing chapter of the survival drama depicting contestants getting killed. Instead, it is a bloody secret contest filled with macabre children's games. The episode list is given below:

Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light

Episode 2: The Man With The Umbrella

Episode 3: War

Episode 4: Nowhere To Hide

Episode 5: Trick Or Treat

Episode 6: Goodbye

Episode 7: Friend or Foe

Episode 8: One Step Closer

Episode 9: Circle of Trust

Episode 10: One Lucky Day

ALSO READ: Squid Game: The Challenge All you need to know about real-life survival game, prize money and controversy

How many contestants are eliminated from Squid Game: The Challenge?

Unlike the Netflix series, there is no monstrous rotating child's doll, who turns to eliminate contestants who move after the "Red Light" command and shoot them. In the new game, every contestant wore tracking devices, and if they moved, a black dye-pack canister on their uniform exploded, eliminating them from the game as they were instructed to roll over and play dead. So far, 393 of the 456 players have all been eliminated, and there are still 63 players in Squid Game: The Challenge by the end of the fifth episode.

What is the cash prize in Squid Game: The Challenge?

The heavy cash is what would be mind-blowing for anyone as it has an eye-watering $4.56 million prize. Additionally, similar to the Korean series, there will be a giant piggy bank that starts off empty, and $10,000 dollars will be added to the piggy bank for every player who gets eliminated. While the final amount is yet to be confirmed, it can be assumed that the final $10,000 is added for the winner, as there are 456 players overall.

Advertisement

Let us know in the comments what you think about the game and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Squid Game 2: Ex-BIGBANG’s T.O.P, Jo Yu Ri, Park Gyu Young and others confirmed as cast for Netflix drama