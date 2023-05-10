When are the 2023 ACM Awards? Date, time, nominees, performers, presenters and more details

The Academy of Country Music Awards, or ACM Awards are just around the corner.

This time, the awards ceremony will celebrate and honour country music in Frisco, Texas.

Read on to know more details about the 2023 ACM Awards.

Where will the 2023 ACM Awards take place?

According to Billboard, the 2023 ACM Awards will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

When are the 2023 ACM Awards?

The Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 are slated to take place on May 11, 2023.

Where can you watch the ACM Awards 2023?

The 2023 ACM Awards will stream live for free via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Who will host the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023?

This year, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the 2023 ACM Awards.

Nominations of the 2023 ACM Awards

This year, HARDY is leading the nominations with 7 nods. Lainey Wilson has been nominated 6 times. Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert have 5 nominations each.

The awards night will feature quite a few duets. For instance, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood will be performing a duet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning the female artist of the year award. Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform a remix of Swindell’s She Had Me at Heads Carolina.

Ed Sheeran will also be performing at the event for the very first time. HARDY has the most nominations this year with 7 nods and they will also make their performance debut at the ACM Awards.

Performers at 2023 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Ed Sheeran

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Jo Dee Messina

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Cole Swindell

Keith Urban

The War and Treaty

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Carly Pearce

Trisha Yearwood

HARDY

Jordan Davis

Brandy Clark

Caylee Hammack

Pillbox Patti

John Osborne

Presenters at 2023 ACM Awards

Gabby Barrett

BRELAND

Brandy Clark

Jordan Davis

Mickey Guyton

Tyler Hubbard

Dustin Lynch

TJ Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

MacKenzie Porter

Dak Prescott

Emmitt Smith

Tanya Tucker

Keith Urban

Trisha Yearwood

