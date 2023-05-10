When are the 2023 ACM Awards? Date, time, nominees, performers, presenters and more details
The 2023 ACM Awards will stream live for free via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the event.
The Academy of Country Music Awards, or ACM Awards are just around the corner.
This time, the awards ceremony will celebrate and honour country music in Frisco, Texas.
Read on to know more details about the 2023 ACM Awards.
Where will the 2023 ACM Awards take place?
According to Billboard, the 2023 ACM Awards will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
When are the 2023 ACM Awards?
The Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 are slated to take place on May 11, 2023.
Where can you watch the ACM Awards 2023?
The 2023 ACM Awards will stream live for free via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.
Who will host the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023?
This year, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the 2023 ACM Awards.
Nominations of the 2023 ACM Awards
This year, HARDY is leading the nominations with 7 nods. Lainey Wilson has been nominated 6 times. Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert have 5 nominations each.
The awards night will feature quite a few duets. For instance, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood will be performing a duet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning the female artist of the year award. Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform a remix of Swindell’s She Had Me at Heads Carolina.
Ed Sheeran will also be performing at the event for the very first time. HARDY has the most nominations this year with 7 nods and they will also make their performance debut at the ACM Awards.
Performers at 2023 ACM Awards
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Ed Sheeran
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Jo Dee Messina
- Dolly Parton
- Jelly Roll
- Cole Swindell
- Keith Urban
- The War and Treaty
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Carly Pearce
- Trisha Yearwood
- HARDY
- Jordan Davis
- Brandy Clark
- Caylee Hammack
- Pillbox Patti
- John Osborne
Presenters at 2023 ACM Awards
- Gabby Barrett
- BRELAND
- Brandy Clark
- Jordan Davis
- Mickey Guyton
- Tyler Hubbard
- Dustin Lynch
- TJ Osborne
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- MacKenzie Porter
- Dak Prescott
- Emmitt Smith
- Tanya Tucker
- Keith Urban
- Trisha Yearwood
