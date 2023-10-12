When Ariana Grande TWERKED with Madonna for charity event

In December 2016, during a Raising Malawi charity concert in Miami Beach, renowned pop stars Madonna Ciccone and Ariana Grande took the stage, successfully raising a staggering USD 7.5 million for the cause, as reported by US Weekly. These two icons share a long-standing friendship, with Madonna making a cameo in Ariana's 2018 release, God is a Woman. Here's a closer look at their memorable performance and the event itself.

Ariana Grande and Madonna twerked on stage

Several of Madonna's famous friends attended the event to show their support. The funds raised were allocated to aid orphaned children in Africa. The two stars, taking the stage, made their twerking performance the evening's standout moment.

The 7 Rings singer posted a selfie from behind-the-scenes and wrote "Beyond excited to support @raisingmalawi and shimmy with my queen @madonna tonight (in her very own Rebel Heart tour outfit) @artbasel," as the two already seemed to be hitting off. Eventually, the Material Girl singer also posted with Grande and captioned it, "Rehearsing with La Grande backstage before Tears of a Clown @artbasel for @raisingmalawi.Thank you everyone for your support!!"

Fans APPALLED by the infamous TWERK

The official page of Worldstar also posted a clip on their Instagram where the two stars are seen twerking and the audience in frenzy. Worldstar captioned the clip “#ArianaGrande and #Madonna break it down on stage out in #Miami at #ArtBasel! @BallerAlert @ArianaGrande @Madonna #WSHH.”

In this post, many fans showed love while many came forward with negative backlash as well. Some even commented that Madonna has got butt implants. Here’s what a few commented about that performance:

While one user wrote: “ew that's madonna!? Blech”, another commented: “Madonna got butt injections” A few more people wrote “Ariana dancing like a lil kid,” “Wow too much insta today ...dead” Another userwrote, “Why did I look at that, I'm scared for life, Someone shoot me in the head!”

