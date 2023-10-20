When Barbie director Greta Gerwig had the most awkward situation at the Golden Globes; See WHY

Filmmakers invest years of dedication and their utmost efforts to breathe life into their ambitious projects and Greta Gerwig did just that. From assembling the cast to capturing scenes, creators don't embark on the journey of filmmaking solely with the anticipation of massive success or the goal of dominating the screen.

However, challenges arise when they encounter instances of bias or double standards, especially within the film industry. A similar occurrence unfolded in the life of Greta Gerwig, the director behind 2023's most beloved film, Barbie. While she addressed the incident with a smile, there was also a sense of disappointment in her sentiments.

Greta Gerwig on the most awkward situation at the Golden Globes

In 2020, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Greta Gerwig shared a humorous anecdote about her awkward encounter with the nominating committee. She recounted the amusing incident of running into members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association before the awards show kicked off. Gerwig had entered The Beverly Hilton ahead of time, choosing to bypass extensive red carpet press interactions. It was at this point that she playfully challenged the HFPA members who had expressed their desire to nominate her for Best Director, refusing to let them off the hook.

Greta Gerwig revealed, "I attended the event to support Noah Baumbach, the director of Marriage Story, despite not receiving a nomination myself. I arrived early and found myself in an empty banquet hall. Later, I spotted members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association inside, and they told me, 'We voted for you!' And I was like, ‘Well you didn’t. I didn’t get nominated. So perhaps one of you did, but it's improbable that all of you did.'"

ALSO READ: Did you know Barbie's Greta Gerwig couldn't stop laughing due to THIS Michael Cera as Allan footage? DEETS inside

Greta Gerwig shared more about the award function night

The atmosphere on the Jimmy Kimmel Show took a hilarious twist when Greta Gerwig disclosed her fondness for consuming a substantial amount of soup. Following this revelation, laughter filled the entire audience, including the show's host. She explained that her focus had been on savoring the delectable flavors of the soups she enjoyed.

Gerwig made her presence at the Golden Globes in 2020 to show her support for Saoirse Ronan, her star in Little Women, who received a Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama nomination, as well as for Alexandre Desplat, who was nominated for Best Original Score. Little Women secured just these two nominations and did not receive any additional recognition at the 2020 Golden Globes. Despite her notable directorial work on the film, Gerwig was notably absent from the Best Director category.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Greta Gerwig opens up about directing the movie; ‘I’m always looking for a fun challenge’