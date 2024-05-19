When Ben Affleck Revealed He and Jennifer Lopez Were Learning to 'Compromise' To Make Their Relationship Work

Ben Affleck confessed to making concessions in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez shortly before speculation began circulating about their marriage hitting a rough patch. During the singer's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Argo star commented on the modifications required to avoid previous conflicts from their early 2000s engagement.

In the Amazon Prime Video film, which debuted in February, Affleck stated that his breakup with Jen was caused by the intense scrutiny of their personal lives. He added that, at first, he felt strongly about setting boundaries with the media.

Affleck and Lopez on managing media attention and self-love

When the couple restarted their romance in 2021, the 51-year-old Oscar winner asked Lopez how they would handle the spotlight differently after holding the media responsible for the couple's 2004 wedding postponement.

When they first got back together, Affleck stated a wish to keep their relationship off social media. However, he quickly understood that this was an unrealistic request, comparing it to marrying a boat captain and stating, "Well, I don't like the water. We're just two people with different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

In another portion of the documentary, Affleck admitted that he was first hesitant to star in Lopez's hypothetical companion film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, but that he was eventually pleased to be involved.

After admitting that he disliked playing the lead in documentaries about his personal life, Affleck expressed relief. He emphasized that, despite his appearance in the film, he was not truly present. His initial concerns were unfounded because the film was about self-love, which he believes is far more difficult to achieve than finding Prince Charming.

This week, there have been rumors of Affleck and 54-year-old Lopez's divorce, which brought up memories of his on-camera admission. The pop singer recently sparked separation rumors by "liking" an Instagram post that enumerated the warning indicators of an unhealthy relationship. It is reported that the singer and actor have been living apart.

Affleck and Lopez's relationship: Personal challenges

According to the post, you cannot have a good relationship with someone who lacks integrity, emotional safety, communication skills, respect for your time, and a strong sense of identity. Remarkably, earlier this month, Affleck skipped the 2024 Met Gala with his spouse, who is a co-chair of the event. According to a close friend of the couple, they are "having issues in their marriage," as of Thursday.

According to US Weekly, Jen and Ben began having problems a few months ago as she became more involved in her work and prepared for her tour. According to the insider, their priorities frequently collide, with Lopez currently focusing on her career. Another insider told InTouch Weekly that the Gigli co-stars are trying to work through their issues in couples therapy.

According to a source, despite his opposition to the technique, Ben is open to engaging in treatment and has a partial belief in it. The insider went on to claim that Ben does not rely on his marriage's success to determine what happens in his therapist's office. In addition, he is more likely than the average person to fight for what he wants and has a higher tolerance for conflict.

In July 2022, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot, combining their families. The Selena star has twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Gone Girl star has daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, as well as a son, Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Romance With Ben Affleck At Her Movie Premiere: 'It Wasn't A Fairytale'